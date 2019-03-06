Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Inmate Sentenced To Life In Prison For First-Degree Murder
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Inmate Sentenced To Life In Prison For First-Degree Murder

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 06, 2019, 16:09 pm

23
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that John A. Nicholson, an inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, was sentenced to life in prison without mercy for first-degree murder following a two-day jury trial before Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr.

On April 5, 2017, Nicholson beat Earl Parsons to death with a lid from hard-composite locker box in the cell they shared. Witnesses also reported Nicholson kicked Parsons in the head while he was on the floor. Nicholson’s sentence, in this case, will run consecutively to other prison sentences imposed for multiple sexual offenses against a child.

This crime was investigated by the West Virginia State Police and investigators at Mount Olive Correctional Complex, and it was prosecuted by Larry E. Harrah, II.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X