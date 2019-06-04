BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Inmate Escapes Custody, Caught In Woods
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Inmate Escapes Custody, Caught In Woods

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 04, 2019, 14:32 pm

56
0

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Earlier today, an inmate escaped custody and was later captured hiding in the woods.

On June 4, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office, West Virginia State Police, West Virginia DNR, and Welch Police Department responded to an escaped inmate call from magistrate court.

Officers found Cody Bailey from the Panther Area hiding in the woods. Bailey was originally arrested Monday night for felony drug charges and grand larceny.  When Bailey was being arraigned on Tuesday morning, he escaped.  It took authorities around an hour to find him.

Cody Bailey was charged with felony escape and obstructing.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $101,000 cash only bond was set.

He was remanded back into the McDowell County Holding Unit awaiting transport to the southwestern regional jail.

Previous PostWVU Pitcher Alek Manoah Selected 11th Overall in MLB DRAFT
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X