Inmate Escapes Custody, Caught In Woods

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Earlier today, an inmate escaped custody and was later captured hiding in the woods.

On June 4, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office, West Virginia State Police, West Virginia DNR, and Welch Police Department responded to an escaped inmate call from magistrate court.

Officers found Cody Bailey from the Panther Area hiding in the woods. Bailey was originally arrested Monday night for felony drug charges and grand larceny. When Bailey was being arraigned on Tuesday morning, he escaped. It took authorities around an hour to find him.

Cody Bailey was charged with felony escape and obstructing.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $101,000 cash only bond was set.

He was remanded back into the McDowell County Holding Unit awaiting transport to the southwestern regional jail.