RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- An inmate at Southern Regional Jail has been charged with malicious assault on a fellow inmate.

On December 13,2018 while in Southern Regional Jail, William Johnson Jr., physically assaulted Bryan Sawyers. Sawyers received bone fractures in his face and was treated at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.

Johnson is currently in Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.