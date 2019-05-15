Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Inmate Attack Reported at Mount Olive Correctional Complex

Terell BaileyBy May 14, 2019, 22:52 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two inmates are in the hospital after a reported inmate attack at the Mount Olive Correction Complex tonight.

According to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, two inmates got into a fight one of which had a makeshift weapon.

Following standard procedure, the facility went into lockdown.  A third inmate received medical attention at the facility.

An internal review is underway and State Police will be conducting the investigation.

Names are not being released.

