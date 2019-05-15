Inmate Attack Reported at Mount Olive Correctional Complex

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two inmates are in the hospital after a reported inmate attack at the Mount Olive Correction Complex tonight.

According to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, two inmates got into a fight one of which had a makeshift weapon.

Following standard procedure, the facility went into lockdown. A third inmate received medical attention at the facility.

An internal review is underway and State Police will be conducting the investigation.

Names are not being released.