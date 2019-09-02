Injury Update on Marshall’s Jaquan Yulee

Oak Hill, WV (Video Courtesy WCHS) – Marshall linebacker Jaquan Yulee was carried off the field on a stretcher during the first quarter against VMI this Saturday.

Yulee, a redshirt junior, played in every Herd game in the past two years. His first season, he was the only freshman in Conference USA to force at least two fumbles and he seemed to be trending in the right direction. Last season he increased his tackles on the season from 15 to 27.

He announced on Twitter after the game that he would be sidelined for the rest of the season due to injury and that he would have surgery on Sunday morning. It was later confirmed by his family members on Facebook that he suffered a broken neck.