Industrial Plating & Machine Now Hiring for up to 100 New Jobs in the Two Virginias

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) — A local company’s expansion is bringing dozens of jobs to the Two Virginias. Industrial Plating & Machine is planning to fill up to 100 new positions.

IPM is an Original Equipment Manufacturer with state-of-the-art machine, tool and fabricating equipment. Our experienced workforce utilizes up to 250,000 square feet of production space. We also offer industrial and mining equipment rebuilds.

“We are truly blessed with great employees and wonderful customers that are asking us to increase our capacity”, said IPM President and CEO Shannon Remines. “We are making a continued commitment to our community. We want to bring jobs back to our area.”

A job fair for Industrial Plating & Machine is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, from 12 to 6 p.m. at 1712 Coal Heritage Road in Bluefield.