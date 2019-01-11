Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Indictments Released In Tazewell County For January 2019
Indictments Released In Tazewell County For January 2019

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 11, 2019, 13:53 pm

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – 43 people have been indicted on 222 charges out of Tazewell County, Virginia. The charges range from drugs, credit card theft, burglary, malicious wounding, and more.

Below is the full list:

Grand Jury Docket for Press.January 2019
