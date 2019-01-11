CrimeWatchNewsWatchTop Stories
Indictments Released In Tazewell County For January 2019
By Tyler BarkerJan 11, 2019, 13:53 pm
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – 43 people have been indicted on 222 charges out of Tazewell County, Virginia. The charges range from drugs, credit card theft, burglary, malicious wounding, and more.
Below is the full list:
Grand Jury Docket for Press.January 2019
