Indicted WVa county magistrate stepping down

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 24, 2019, 21:31 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia county magistrate is resigning five months after he was indicted on federal charges.

The state Supreme Court says in a news release that Gilmer County Magistrate Alton Skinner II will step down Friday.

Skinner and Lewis County Magistrate Roger D. Clem Jr. were suspended without pay after their May indictments on charges including fraud and obstruction of justice. A federal judge this month rejected a proposed plea agreement.

The charges against the two involve EZ Out LLC, a bonding company that prosecutors say is run by Skinners family. Clem is accused of taking court actions favoring the company and presenting the company to detainees without providing other bond options. Similarly, Skinner is accused of having his family attend arraignments of detainees who werent told about other bond options.

