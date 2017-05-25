Independence Wins Opening Game of Regionals

Advertisement



Beckley, WV (WOAY) – After Tuesday’s series opener was rained out, Independence & James Monroe were scheduled to play a doubleheader at Epling Stadium on Wednesday.

The weather cooperated for only one game, but the Class AA Region 3 series is underway. Independence scored seven runs in the sixth inning to take the opening game 12-5. The second game of the series is scheduled for 6:30 PM Thursday at Epling Stadium.

Charleston Catholic & Greater Beckley plan to begin their Class A regional at 11 AM Thursday at Epling Stadium. Greenbrier East hosts St. Albans Thursday evening, weather pending. The Spartans lead the Class AAA series 1-0 after winning at St. Albans on Tuesday.

