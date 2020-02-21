Independence Wins on Senior Night

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s boys basketball game between Greenbrier West & Independence!

Greenbrier West would open the game with a strong start, but Independence went on a run in the second quarter that would continue in the second half of a 77-57 Senior Night win. Michael McKinney and Jared Cannady had 20 points each for the Patriots.

Additional boys basketball scores are below.

Nicholas County 68, Midland Trail 59

Meadow Bridge 61, Montcalm 32

PikeView 80, James Monroe 69