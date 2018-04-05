Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Independence Softball Wins on the Road

Matt DigbyBy Apr 05, 2018, 00:21 am

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Wednesday’s softball between Independence & Fayetteville!

The Lady Patriots would score six runs in the first inning, though Fayetteville would answer with runs in the early innings. However, Independence would go on to win 13-6.

Nicole Kester, Ashleigh Sexton, and Savannah Bragg all hit home runs for the Lady Patriots, with Bragg recording 10 strikeouts. Samantha Holbrook and Ariel Whaples were among those who batted in runs for the Lady Pirates, and Ashley Fridley recorded six strikeouts.

Independence baseball, meanwhile, is 2-0 at the Mingo Bay Classic in South Carolina after Wednesday’s 11-2 over South Range (OH), a game in which Fisher Horton was the winning pitcher. The Patriots are one of several area teams competing in out-of-state tournaments over the next few days.

