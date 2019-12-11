Independence High School to hold spaghetti dinner to raise money for Raleigh County Humane Society

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY)- Independence High School is hosting a spaghetti dinner with all proceeds going to the animals.

The spaghetti dinner will be held on December 14 from 12-5 at Independence High School in Sophia. In addition to the dinner, you will be able to watch Christmas movies and meet Santa himself.

“It’s really important to keep the shelter open. It’s been a no-kill shelter since 2012 and that’s really important for our area because we do have a lot of stray animals. It’s also a great social event for Christmas as it really helps lift the Christmas spirit,” says Student Body President Laken Kincaid.

Tickets are ten dollars for adults, seven dollars for students and five dollars for five years and younger. All proceeds will go towards the Raleigh County Humane Society.