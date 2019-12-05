Independence High School Graduate Competing for $100,000 in tuition

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley native who is studying at West Virginia University’s College of Law is a finalist for the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway, a national competition through college football.

Tyler Gordon, an Independence High School graduate, applied online and was picked as a finalist to potentially win $100,000 in tuition.

Gordan said on Friday, he will compete against three others in a football throwing competition. The winners will then go on to throw at halftime during the Big 10 Championship for the tuition money.

“It’ll mean the world to me,” Gordon said. “Words can’t express how much it means. I’ve tried and honestly, all I can say is that I’m so excited and so thankful for the opportunity. It’s going to allow me to be able to pursue my goals without being hindered by my debt.”

Gordon hopes to one day become a U.S. Attorney to help combat the opioid epidemic.