Independence, Greenbrier West at State Softball Tournament

Vienna, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – The high school softball state tournament began Wednesday in Vienna, with Independence and Greenbrier West both representing Southern West Virginia.

The Lady Patriots opened play against defending Class AA state champion Herbert Hoover, with both teams putting together multiple scoring opportunities but unable to capitalize on them. Herbert Hoover would win in the ninth inning 1-0. However, Independence won an elimination game over Nitro late Wednesday evening 9-1, with Savannah Bragg and Ashleigh Sexton each hitting home runs. The Lady Patriots will play Petersburg Thursday morning, with the winner advancing to the championship round against Herbert Hoover.

In Class A, Greenbrier West faced Clay-Battelle in a matchup of teams making their state tournament debuts. This would also be a game of pitching and defense, but Clay-Battelle won in nine innings 2-1 in walk-off fashion. The Lady Cavs then played Wheeling Central Catholic Wednesday evening, but the Lady Knights would win 9-3 to advance to Thursday. Greenbrier West finishes their season 21-7.