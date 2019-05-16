Independence, Greenbrier West Advance to States

WOAY – Independence and Greenbrier West softball are both headed to the state tournament in Vienna after winning the Region 3 championship in their respective classes on Wednesday.

The Lady Patriots are headed to the Class AA state championship for the first time since 2009 after a 12-3 win against Shady Spring to win the Class AA regional in two games. A four-run second inning broke a 3-3 tie, and they were able to continue that momentum throughout the game. They will face defending state champion Herbert Hoover in the first round.

Greenbrier West won 5-0 against Valley to take the Class A regional in two games. It will be their first state tournament appearance in school history, having come close in recent years only for previous seasons to end in regionals. The full Class A field is not yet complete, but games will begin Wednesday in Vienna.

In high school baseball, Woodrow Wilson lost 4-2 to Riverside, while Charleston Catholic won 11-1 against Fayetteville in the championship games for both sections. Three area teams advance to regionals; Oak Hill and Shady Spring will play each other for the Class AA Region 3 title, while Greater Beckley Christian faces the Irish in Class A.