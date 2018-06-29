Increased Law Enforcement On Lakes This Weekend

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- With the Fourth Of July weekend, West Virginia Natural Resources Police will have enhanced law enforcement on the lakes and rivers.

This is part of the Operation Dry Water national campaign which helps to reduce the number of boating accidents and fatalities.

Alcohol on boats is the leading contributor in fatal boating accidents. Being impaired while driving a boat can impair a boaters judgement, balance, vision and even reaction time.

If you chose to boat under the influence, you are endangering your life and the lives of others. Make this Fourth Of July a safe one.