Increased Fire Dangers Due To Dry Weather

Charistin ClarkBy Sep 30, 2019, 17:24 pm

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- With drier weather comes higher fire danger levels.

Southern West Virginia has been abnormally dry for this time of year. With the low humidity levels and very little rainfall, anything can burn, which could lead to fires that could spread very quickly. Beckley Fire Marshal Ernest Parsons gave us a few ways to prevent a fire during this dry season.

“Around your home, it’s good to make sure you clean your gutters and eaves, clean your porch, decks, and anything of dry leaves or debris. Clean that stuff up,” advised Parsons.

Due to the uptick of fires, West Virginia does have two forest fire seasons, one of which will begin tomorrow and lasts through the end of December. During this time, there is no open burning until after 5 in the evening and must be out by 7 in the morning the next day.

Charistin Clark

