WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Important Safety Reminders While Celebrating July 4th
FeaturedLocal NewsNational NewsNewsWatchState

Important Safety Reminders While Celebrating July 4th

Rebecca FernandezBy Jul 04, 2017, 15:13 pm

275
1
Advertisement

ABC NEWS – As many of us celebrate Independence Day today… a few reminders to keep you and your loves ones safe.

Fireworks? Food? Family and friends. For many, it’s what makes the Fourth of July great.

But this holiday isn’t without its hazards. Fortunately, there are a few simple steps you can take to make sure this fourth doesn’t end up at the hospital – or worse.

First, fireworks. They’re pretty to watch, but things can get ugly if you try to do it yourself. In fact, the Consumer Product Safety Commission notes that around 7,600 fireworks-related injuries were seen in the E.R. last year between mid-June and mid-July. So leave the show to the pros.

Next, Foodborne Illness. We all love a good cookout. but the USDA warns that one in six americans suffers a Foodborne Illness each year – and cases can spike in the summer months, with more of us enjoying picnics and grilling. So practice good outdoor cooking hygiene and cook those burgers through.

And last but not least? Staying safe on the road. Government figures show July the fourth is one of the deadliest days on U.S. roads. So please buckle up, and if you’ve been drinking, even a bit, you shouldn’t be driving.

Quick tips to make sure your Independence Day is as safe as it is brilliant!

Happy Fourth of July, everyone!

Comments

comments

Previous PostWest Virginia's ACLU Files Lawsuit Over Arrest After Facebook Post
Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives