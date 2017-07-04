Important Safety Reminders While Celebrating July 4th

Advertisement



ABC NEWS – As many of us celebrate Independence Day today… a few reminders to keep you and your loves ones safe.

Fireworks? Food? Family and friends. For many, it’s what makes the Fourth of July great.

But this holiday isn’t without its hazards. Fortunately, there are a few simple steps you can take to make sure this fourth doesn’t end up at the hospital – or worse.

First, fireworks. They’re pretty to watch, but things can get ugly if you try to do it yourself. In fact, the Consumer Product Safety Commission notes that around 7,600 fireworks-related injuries were seen in the E.R. last year between mid-June and mid-July. So leave the show to the pros.

Next, Foodborne Illness. We all love a good cookout. but the USDA warns that one in six americans suffers a Foodborne Illness each year – and cases can spike in the summer months, with more of us enjoying picnics and grilling. So practice good outdoor cooking hygiene and cook those burgers through.

And last but not least? Staying safe on the road. Government figures show July the fourth is one of the deadliest days on U.S. roads. So please buckle up, and if you’ve been drinking, even a bit, you shouldn’t be driving.

Quick tips to make sure your Independence Day is as safe as it is brilliant!

Happy Fourth of July, everyone!

