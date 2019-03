BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – National Pancake Day at IHOP to benefit WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

National Pancake Day so what’s better than pancakes? Free pancakes. More 400 pancakes were given out before noon on Tuesday at IHOP in Beckley. There’s no purchase necessary for the free stack but the offer is for dine-in customers only.

Donations at this IHOP will benefit the WVU Medicine Children’s.