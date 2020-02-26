IHOP in Beckley raise money during National Pancake Day

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) -Employees at the IHOP in Beckley were hard at work making more than 10,000 pancakes for National Pancake Day.

In 2019 you help them raise more than $12,000. This year, Assistant General Manger Earl Harville is hoping you pass that number.

“Try to at least raise anywhere from $15,000 to $18,000,” Harville said. “We’re asking everybody to please, please come out and donate whatever you can.”

The goal is to help raise money for children in our area.

“All the money says right here in West Virginia. All the money 100% going to Morgantown to Children’s Miracle Network headquarters.”

All you need to do stop by donate what you can. The restaurant is already decorated with paper balloons with names folks who donated already.

“My challenge is for all the folks in Beckley to get out here to the Beckley IHOP today, help these guys out,” Beckley mayoral Canadiate Jim Wills said. “We need to do our best to make sure that our IHOP in Beckley comes in number 1 for the state. Were helping the kids. We can take care of our children here in West Virginia.”

The IHOP in Beckley have extended the free pancake hour from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.