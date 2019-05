WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The identity of the man killed in a fatal car accident has been released.

Around 5 p.m. yesterday, a car was in the middle of passing another vehicle when it got into the wrong lane and struck a DOH truck. The driver, Clarence Napier of Hazard, Kentucky, died as a result of the accident. The accident happened on Route 10 through Jesse Mountain.

The Wyoming County State Police are still investigating this accident.