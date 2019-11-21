Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Ice skating rink opening this weekend in Beckley

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 21, 2019, 18:34 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – There is an ice skating rink right here in Beckley but for two weeks only!

Staring November 23, the rink will be open every day through December 8th, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day.

The rink is located in front of the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.

Tickets can be purchased inside the Rahall Company Store at the Mine complex. The prices are $6 an hour for adults and $3 for children ages
3 – 11. Prices include skate rental.

The hours are as follows:
Saturday, Nov. 23 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Sunday, Nov. 24 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Monday – Wed., Nov. 25 – 27 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Closed Thanksgiving Day
Friday, Nov. 29 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Friday evening open for Coal Town Christmas Festival guests only
Saturday, Nov. 30 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Saturday evening open for Coal Town Christmas Festival guests only

Sunday, Dec. 1 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Monday – Thurs., Dec. 2 – 5 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Friday, Dec. 6 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Friday evening open for Coal Town Christmas Festival guests only
Saturday, Dec. 7 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Saturday evening open for Coal Town Christmas Festival guests only

LAST DAY – Sunday, Dec. 8 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

