Ice skating rink opening this weekend in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – There is an ice skating rink right here in Beckley but for two weeks only!

Staring November 23, the rink will be open every day through December 8th, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day.

The rink is located in front of the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.

Tickets can be purchased inside the Rahall Company Store at the Mine complex. The prices are $6 an hour for adults and $3 for children ages

3 – 11. Prices include skate rental.

The hours are as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 23 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Sunday, Nov. 24 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Monday – Wed., Nov. 25 – 27 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Friday, Nov. 29 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Friday evening open for Coal Town Christmas Festival guests only

Saturday, Nov. 30 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Saturday evening open for Coal Town Christmas Festival guests only

Sunday, Dec. 1 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Monday – Thurs., Dec. 2 – 5 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday, Dec. 6 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Friday evening open for Coal Town Christmas Festival guests only

Saturday, Dec. 7 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Saturday evening open for Coal Town Christmas Festival guests only

LAST DAY – Sunday, Dec. 8 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm