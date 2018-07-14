How is it possible to eat an ice cream bouquet?

 

“Either bring a bunch of friends to eat it with,” Luu said. “Or just eat it quickly and don’t get brain freeze.”

 

Another star attraction of the tiny ice cream shop is their “cruff” — a doughnut ice cream sandwich.

 

The sandwich, that comes in a variety of signature flavors, features a house-made doughnut, either glazed or un-glazed, stuffed with ice cream and topped with everything from crushed almonds to caramel sauce to Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

 

“At the end of the day we make everything here, we’re open to all suggestions, we’re pretty proud of what we make,” Luu said. “If you have any ice cream flavors you want to throw our way we can try to make it happen.”

 

If you are itching for an excuse to blow your diet and try these summer sweets, this Sunday is National Ice Cream Day.