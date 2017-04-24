Iaeger Man Charged in Fatal DUI Accident

Advertisement



IAEGER– State police say a man has been arrested in the drunken driving death of a woman in southern West Virginia.

Media outlets report 40-year-old Richard Edwards of Panther was arrested on a charge of DUI resulting in death in Friday’s accident that killed 78-year-old Lona Dotson of Johnny Cake.

Sgt. R.A. Daniel in Welch says Edwards’ SUV went left of center on U.S. Route 52 in Iaeger and struck Dotson’s vehicle head on.

Daniel says Edwards was arraigned and released on $45,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately known whether he has an attorney.

Daniel says Edwards had two children in the car and additional charges are pending.

