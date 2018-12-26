I-77 Rehabilitation Project Bluefield to Princeton Nears Completion

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Travelers along I-77 between Bluefield and Princeton will be pleased to hear that the I-77 rehabilitation project between Bluefield and Princeton is nearly complete and all four lanes are open to traffic.

While there will be no more lane closures scheduled, guardrail and shoulder work will continue throughout the winter which requires the speed limit to remain 55 mph.

For the latest construction activity and statewide traveler information, go to www.WV511.org.

Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone but are encouraged to Know Before You Go! Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.