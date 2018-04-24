I-77 Project Meeting Took Place Monday Night

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- Mercer County residents attended a meeting last night discussing the new construction project beginning on I-77.

The meeting was held for the community to ask questions about future plans for the reconstruction of I-77 by exit one in Bluefield.

West Virginia Department Of Highways shared that there will be a detour when construction begins for semi-trucks going north since the there will only be one lane open.

The project will be done in three phases and heavy construction will occur.

The project is set to start at the beginning of next month.

Comments