I-77 Princeton to Bluefield Rehab Work Southbound to Close One Lane Thru Thursday, June 27

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that, one lane will be closed, Southbound, from Princeton (MM 9) to Bluefield (MM1), through Thursday, June 27, while the contractor safely installs rumble strips, guardrail, slope boxes and possible roadway pavement markers (RPMs). This is part of the final phase of the rehabilitation project started last year.

While the work will be performed between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., travelers will experience a 24-hour closure in order to maintain safe, daily traffic controls. Motorists are encouraged to consider using Exit 9 as an alternate route, as traffic may move more efficiently via US 460.

The work will be completed by Thursday evening and all traffic controls will be pulled off, and two lanes open, for the July 4th travel weekend.

The West Virginia Division of Highways would like to remind motorists to Just.Slow.Down when traveling in work zones. Please go to www.wv511.org for traveler information.