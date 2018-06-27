Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
I-77 Construction Will Suspend During Fourth Of July Holiday Travel Week

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 27, 2018, 20:38 pm

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – With initial rehabilitation and reconstruction work on the northbound side of I-77 between Bluefield (exit 1) and Princeton (exit 9) wrapping up, the WVDOT plans to open both NB and SB lanes to traffic for the Fourth of July holiday travel week, from Friday, June 29 through Sunday, July 8.  The truck detour along US460 will also be lifted during this time. It is important to note that the speed limit will remain 55 mph in the construction

Beginning Monday, July 9, however, work will begin on the Southbound side with a contraflow traffic phasing for SB traffic.  Also beginning Monday, July 9, the truck detour along US460 will return and NB traffic will continue with a single lane.

For important traveler information, please go to www.wv511.org, or follow us on Facebook at West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Tyler Barker

