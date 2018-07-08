Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
I-77 Construction to Resume July 9th

Terell BaileyBy Jul 08, 2018, 21:07 pm

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Drivers should expect some traffic delays as construction will be resuming on I-77 once again.

WVDOT suspended all work due to the heavy traffic flow during the week of Independence Day.

Beginning Monday, July 9, work will begin on the southbound side with a contraflow traffic phasing for SB traffic. Also on July 9, the truck detour along US460 will return and NB traffic will continue with a single lane.

As a reminder the speed limit in this area will continue to be 55 miles per hour.

