I-77 Bluefield to Princeton Work to Resume Monday, July 9

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation announces that beginning Monday, July 9, the rehabilitation and reconstruction work along I-77, between Bluefield (exit 1) and Princeton (exit 9) will resume on the northbound side. The mandatory detour for northbound trucks, off Exit 1 and along US460, will also return. Southbound traffic will continue to utilize both lanes as well.

It is important to note that the speed limit remains 55 mph in the construction zone. We appreciate your patience through this important road work and value our partnership with VDOT, West Virginia Paving and state, county and local law enforcement.

For important traveler information, please go to www.wv511.org, or follow us on Facebook at West Virginia Department of Transportation.