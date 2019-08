PRINCETON, W. Va. (WOAY)- An accident has shut down all four lanes of I-77 near the Princeton exit.

Dispatchers say a dump truck clipped power lines near the Princeton exit around 3:15 this afternoon, leading to the accident.

There are no injuries that have been reported, but there are live power lines on the road. There are approximately 377 customers without power in Mercer County. Appalachian Power estimates that power could be restored by 8 pm.