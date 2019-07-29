I-64 Ramps Closed In White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closing of the I-64 ramps on Monday, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

Both eastbound and westbound ramps for I-64 at mile marker 181 in White Sulphur Springs will be closed on Monday, July 29, 2019. The closing is for repairs and will begin at 6:00 a.m. until approximately 8:00 p.m. Motorists are asked to use the alternate route in Hart Runs at milepost 179. The West Virginia Division of Highways expresses their regret for the inconvenience this causes the citizens and guests to the area.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.