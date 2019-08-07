Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
I-64 Ramps Closed Friday and Saturday in White Sulphur Springs

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 07, 2019, 11:44 am

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closing of the I-64 ramps on Monday, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

Eastbound ramp for I-64 at mile marker 181 in White Sulphur Springs will be closed on Friday, August 9, 2019. The closing will begin at 6:00 a.m. until approximately 8:00 p.m. for paving.

Westbound ramp for I-64 at mile marker 181 in White Sulphur Springs will be closed on Saturday, August 10, 2019.  The closing will begin at 6:00 a.m. until approximately 8:00 p.m. for paving.

Motorists are asked to use the alternate route located in Hart Runs at milepost 175.  The West Virginia Division of Highways expresses their regret for the inconvenience this causes the citizens and guests to the area.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Tyler Barker

