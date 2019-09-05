I-64 ramp in White Sulphur Springs will be closed Saturday

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closing of the I-64 Exit ramp, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

The Westbound Exit ramp for I-64 at mile marker 181 in White Sulphur Springs will be closed on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The closing will begin at 6:00 a.m. until approximately 6:00 p.m. for paving.

Motorists are asked to use the alternate route located in Hart Runs at mile post 175. The West Virginia Division of Highways expresses their regret for the inconvenience this causes the citizens and guests to the area.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.