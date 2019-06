RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY 7:05 pm) – Three people are en route to a nearby hospital after a car accident involving a logging truck.

Dispatchers in Raleigh County said the incident was reported around 5:30 P.M., this evening. It occurred on the eastbound lanes on I-64 near mile marker 134.

Fire and EMS crews are currently on scene assessing the damage.

The severity of injuries is unknown, there are also no reports of road closures.

Once new information is available we’ll update you.