I-64 bridge lanes to be closed for repairs this week

By
Kassie Simmons
-

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are closing lanes on the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge on I-64 for repairs after a hole in the bridge snarled traffic last week.

A news release from the state transportation department on Tuesday says permanent repairs are needed on the bridge.

The eastbound right lane will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday. Then, the eastbound middle and left lanes will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. until Sunday at noon. The road’s exit and entrance ramps will remain open.

Officials are asking drivers to remain alert on the bridge and watch for construction workers.

