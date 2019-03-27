Hunters Prepare for Spring Gobbler Season

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Spring gobbler season starts April 15. If you plan on participating, there are a few things you need to do first.

Hunters over the age of 15 need to have a hunting license. Younger hunters have to be accompanied by a licensed hunter if they participate in the season.

To get a hunting license, hunters are required to take a hunter’s education course online or in person.

Along with the education course, authorities encourage hunters to plan ahead to prepare for the season. Hunters may want to scout where they plan to hunt and invest in clothes that are not brown, red or any other color that may be mistaken for another hunter’s next shot.

“It’s an exciting time for hunters in the area,” said Lieutenant Dennis Feazell. “It’s also a dangerous time, so a lot of things could go wrong.”

The Division of Natural Resources said hunters should always notify someone where they are going and when they plan to return.