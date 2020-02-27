Hunter education classes prepare hunters for upcoming seasons

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – When it comes to participating in West Virginia’s many hunting seasons, there’s a lot to remember. But new hunters don’t have to learn everything on their own, thanks to hunter education classes provided by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

The class is open to anyone who wants to learn more about hunting, but hunters must complete the course and be certified in hunter education before they can purchase a base license. This requirement applies to everyone born after Jan. 1, 1975.

The two day, 10-hour course is taught by DNR law enforcement officers. The class is free and covers firearm safety, hunting ethics, first aid, and conservation. A portion of the class can be completed online for $25, but hunters still have to register for a written exam that must be completed in person.

To sign up for the class visit www.register-ed.com/programs/westvirginia.