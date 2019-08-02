Hundreds in attendance at IPM Job Fair

BLUEFIELD, WV, (WOAY) — Nearly 200 applicants attended the first in a series of job fairs at Industrial Plating & Machine. After filling out an application, those interested in a new career had the opportunity to interview on the spot to fill a variety of shifts and positions. The local company’s expansion equates to long-term career opportunities for up to 100 new employees.

IPM President and CEO Shannon Remines said he believes one-third of the current open positions will be filled as a result of the first job fair. Second interviews have started and many job offers have been received and accepted.

“We were extremely pleased with the quality of applicants that attended our first job fair,” said Remines. “We confirmed that the Two Virginias offer some of the best employees in the country. It shows the quality of the employee base in our community. I’m so proud to be from Bluefield.”

IPM’s experienced workforce utilizes up to 250,000 square feet of production space in Bluefield, also offering industrial and mining equipment rebuilds. IPM is an Original Equipment Manufacturer with state-of-the-art machine, tool and fabricating equipment.

The company is still looking to hire dozens of new employees. Our next job fair will be held in the fall. Stay tuned for details.