Humane Society of Raleigh County kicks off Shelter Sweethearts fundraiser for the month of February

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – February means it is time for the Shelter Sweetheart fundraiser for the Humane Society of Raleigh County.

You can visit participating businesses, pay a dollar or more to have a heart put up on their wall or in the window and support the shelter.

“And you can put your name on them,” Jessica Stegmeir, the receptionist, said. “Or like I buy them, and I put names of shelter pets, so their names are all over town, and it’s just another way that we like to raise money for our shelter sweethearts.”

So far, Summer’s Dog Spaw in Daniels and the Mad Hatter in Beckley are the two participating business, but keep an eye out for more to come.