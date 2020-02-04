Humane Society of Raleigh County kicks off Shelter Sweethearts fundraiser for the month of February

By
Anna Saunders
-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – February means it is time for the Shelter Sweetheart fundraiser for the Humane Society of Raleigh County.

You can visit participating businesses, pay a dollar or more to have a heart put up on their wall or in the window and support the shelter. 

“And you can put your name on them,” Jessica Stegmeir, the receptionist, said. “Or like I buy them, and I put names of shelter pets, so their names are all over town, and it’s just another way that we like to raise money for our shelter sweethearts.”  

So far, Summer’s Dog Spaw in Daniels and the Mad Hatter in Beckley are the two participating business, but keep an eye out for more to come. 

Anna Saunders
Anna Saunders
Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.