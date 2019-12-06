Humane Society of Raleigh County is hosting their annual Santa Paws event.

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
AvatarBy Dec 06, 2019, 18:13 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Humane Society of Raleigh County wants everyone to join them for their annual Santa Paws event.

Santa Paws event will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Pictures with Santa Claus will be provided by Deez Photos. Vendors, concessions, and gift wrapping will be available.

“Santa Paws is one of my most favorite events. Two years ago we had a chicken come in and get a picture with Santa Claus. The event is from 1 pm to 5 pm and we are having vendors and food. Santa is gong be there obviously,” said Front Desk Coordinator, Jessica Stegmeir.

The event will be held at the Beckley Plaza Mall.

 

