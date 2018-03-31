Humane Society of Raleigh County Holds Easter Egg Hunt

Beckley., WV (WOAY) – Community members were invited for an afternoon of free candy, dogs, and photos with the Easter bunny.

With the weather being nice children were able to come out and enjoy some sun while having an early celebration for Easter.

The event also had something for our furry friends as well, several vendors sold dog treats along with dessert items for their owners.

Each year the Humane Society aims to show their appreciation to the community with little events like this.

Suzan Loving Development Coordinator for the Humane Society adds, “We depend on community support for so much and to be able yo give a little back and to see the kids so happy and having a great time its fantastic.”

The Humane Society invites all citizens to come check out all their animals up for adoption Tuesdays through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. -4:30 p.m. They’re located at 325 Grey Flats Rd. in Beckley

