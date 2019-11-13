Humane Society of Raleigh County gives tips for taking care of outdoor pets in the winter

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As the winter temperatures move in, it’s important for animal owners to think about winter options for their outdoor animals.

Those with the Humane Society of Raleigh County say it’s best to bring those animals indoors. Jessica Stegmeir who works at the front desk of the shelter, says if that is not a possibility, the garage can also serve as a shelter as long as there are warming materials for the animal’s bedding

“Another thing to remember is don’t put any cloth material in a dog house or a cat house because if the animal gets wet, it will freeze to them, so straw or hay is your best bet for insulation but really if you can, just bring your animals inside,” Stegmeir said.

Stegmeir also said that just because your animal has a heavy coat does not mean it can withstand the cold temperatures for a prolonged period of time.