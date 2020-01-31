Humane Society of Raleigh County gearing up for one of their biggest fundraisers

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Humane Society of Raleigh County’s Fur Ball event is just around the corner.

Feline Fine is this year’s theme and it will be taking place at the Tamarack on February 8 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. This is a fancy, formal occasion to continue raising money for the shelter.

“There’s going to be a 50/50, so bring cash. There is going to be a cash bar. There are adult beverages available,” Jessica Stegmeir, the shelter’s receptionist, said. “We’re going to have a DJ, and our biggest thing is the silent auction. The whole room is going to be filled with lots of goodies to bid on for our silent auction.”

Tickets are on sale for the remainder of the month for $50 a piece. After that, it will go up to $75. You can get your tickets at the humane society of give them a call at (304) 253-8921.