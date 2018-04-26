Humane Society of Raleigh County Adds New Room For Kittens

RALEIGH COUNTY., WV (WOAY) – The Humane Society of Raleigh County received a generous donation from a local woman to help with violence against animals.

“The Cat Corner” had its ribbon cutting this afternoon. It was made possible by Nancy Rickards of Beckley. Rickards left a considerable amount in her will to go towards animal welfare and prevention of animal cruelty.

The Beckley Area Foundation has been in charge of dispersing the funds appropriately. The room will be used as a way to keep the smaller cats away from the larger ones so they can fully mature and develop.

Board of Directors India Hosch adds, “The Cat Corner was birthed from an idea from our director who last summer was very concerned. We had so many kittens that had to stay in cages and when kittens stay in cages they don’t get the proper exercise or display their personality to the potential adopter.”

Nine kittens are currently available for adoption. Visitors are allowed in “The Cat Corner”, the Humane Society just ask that you speak with the front desk first.

