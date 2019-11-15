Humane Society in Raleigh County asks community for donations

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The perfect time to give back and the Humane Society in Raleigh County could really use your help.

The non-profit organization is asking for donations and needs close to $80,000. The money received from the fundraiser will be used on food, vaccinations, veterinarian appointments and supples. To donate you can go online to the shelter’s Facebook page or contact the shelter directly.

“Last year alone we took in over 1,200 animals, but we had over a $150,000 worth of veterinarian bills, vaccinations that we couldn’t pay for. Water, taxes, and the electric bill that put us in a pretty tight situation. In order to continue offering services to the community and keep housing these animals, we need donations desperately,” said board member, Amy Osdgood.

The shelter is also accepting food, animal supplies and is always looking for volunteers.