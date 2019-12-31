Humane Society encouraging pet owners to keep animals inside for New Year’s Eve

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – While fireworks and loud noises are a big part of the New Year’s Eve celebrations, it can scare away pets from their homes

The Raleigh County Humane Society says they typically get lots of runaways the day after firework holidays. Jessica Stegmeir, with the humane society, recommends keeping animals indoors in their own room and maybe with music on to drown out the loud noises.

“The rest of the day, you should just keep your dog inside,” she said. “Don’t let them outside unattended. You know, even on a leash we’ve gotten dogs that have broken away because of the scary sound of fireworks.”

She says it is also smart to have an ID tag on your dog or a phone number written on the leash in case it does get away.