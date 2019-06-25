Human Remains Identified As Missing Person In Mercer County, Foul Play Suspected

UPDATE: MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Identity released after human remains were found in Mercer County.

According to West Virginia State Police, the medical examiner’s office identified the remains as being those of Amanda Presutti, 34-year-old, female from Princeton. Amanda Presuitti was reported missing on June 9, 2019, to the Princeton State Police Detachment. Foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Princeton State Police Detachment at 304-425-2101.

——————–

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Human remains were found in Mercer County over the weekend.

According to West Virginia State Police, the remains were found in the southeastern portion of Mercer County near Glen Lyn and Virginia State line. Police found more remains after search teams were out investigating.

It is unknown of the identity of the remains, at this time.

The remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Officer in Charleston for identification.

State Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.