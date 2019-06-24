Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Human Remains Have Been Found In Mercer County
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Human Remains Have Been Found In Mercer County

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 24, 2019, 12:39 pm

79
0

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Human remains were found in Mercer County over the weekend.

According to West Virginia State Police, the remains were found in the southeastern portion of Mercer County near Glen Lyn and Virginia State line.  Police found more remains after search teams were out investigating.

It is unknown of the identity of the remains, at this time.

The remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Officer in Charleston for identification.

State Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

Previous PostUPDATE: Planet Fitness Employee Fired After Being Accused Of Taking Photos Of Women
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X