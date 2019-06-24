Human Remains Have Been Found In Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Human remains were found in Mercer County over the weekend.

According to West Virginia State Police, the remains were found in the southeastern portion of Mercer County near Glen Lyn and Virginia State line. Police found more remains after search teams were out investigating.

It is unknown of the identity of the remains, at this time.

The remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Officer in Charleston for identification.

State Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.