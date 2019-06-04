Human Remains Found In Raleigh County, One Man Arrested

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man has been arrested after human remains were found in Raleigh County.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Ofice assisted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office located human remains in Raleigh Bottom area of Raleigh County. The discovery was a cooperative effort following an investigation into a missing person report originating in Fayette County. A search warrant was executed at a property in Raleigh Bottom where the remains were located.

A preliminary identification has been made and the remains have been sent to the WV state Medical Office for positive identification.

Jack Maddy has been arrested in connection with the case and charged with concealment of a deceased human body.

